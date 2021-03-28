In its fourth year running, IBM’s Call for Code Global Challenge returns with an opportunity for those using tech to combat climate change to win $200,000 USD and receive comprehensive support to see their solutions deployed. Participants have the chance to build and contribute to sustainable, open-source technology projects addressing social and humanitarian issues.

Company NearForm works will Call for Code.

While the campaign launched on March 22nd, application submissions open on April 22, 2021 with a deadline of July 31, 2021.

To learn more visit IBM’s page here: https://developer.ibm.com/callforcode/

About Call for Code:

The Call for Code initiative is the largest tech for good initiative of its kind. The world is facing unprecedented, interconnected challenges and we believe technology can help, whether that is through challenges, deployments, or open source development.