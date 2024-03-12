Hyundai Metaplant Announces a Job Fair in April 2024

Read all of our latest news stories HERE.

Hyundai Metaplant is having a job fair in April! As Hyundai Metaplant continues to be built in Bryan County, events are held for future employees. This job fair will be on April 4th, 2024 at Savannah Technical College’s Eckburg Auditorium from 10a-4p. All are invited to explore careers with Hyundai Metaplant and its local suppliers.

Hyundai Metaplant and its suppliers in Office and Production environments are looking to fill 3500 job positions in the Coastal and surrounding regions. Supplier jobs are located in Bryan, Chatham, Effingham, Liberty, and Bulloch counties. The 14 suppliers include:

Ecoplastic America Corp

Hanon Systems

Hyundai Materials

Hyundai Mobis MNAe

Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, LLC.

Hyundai Steel Georgia

Hyundai Transys GA Seating System

Joon Georgia, INC. (Ajin Georgia)

Mobis Alabama, LLC.

PHA Georgia, LLC.

Seohan Auto Georgia Corporation

Seoyon E-Hwa Manufacturing Savannah, INC.

Sewon America, INC. – SARE

The Hyundai Metaplant recently announced that production will begin in late 2024 and the grand opening is expected to be in early 2025. The plant will have a positive influence on the state. To learn more about this job fair and register, create an account and resume on the Georgia Worksource Portal. To get more updates on the Hyundai Metaplant visit https://www.hyundainews.com/en-us.