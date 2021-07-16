Human Resources is about people. It has a huge effect on the culture and environment in your workplace, setting the tone for how employees communicate, settle disputes, and work with each other. In this seminar, you will learn what you need to know as a new or growing small business for managing HR in your workplace.

VIEW THE PRESENTATION HERE

About Alan Bernstein:

Alan is the owner and Chief Human Resource Consultant of HR Office Savers, Inc., an independent human resource consulting firm that supports small local businesses and individuals with their human resource needs, including soft skills training and outplacement.

Prior to launching his business in 2018, Alan held a series of Human Resource positions of increased responsibility at Verizon Wireless, Honeywell International, and Harris Corporation.

Alan holds a bachelor’s degree in Psychology from The University of Buffalo, is Six Sigma Green Belt Certified, and is a Senior Certified Professional with the Society of Human Resource Management.

Alan is President of Space Coast HR Association and serves on the boards of the Melbourne Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Economic Development Commission of Florida’s Space Coast. Alan is also active with the Cocoa Beach Regional Chamber of Commerce and his local community.

Originally from New York, Alan and his family have resided in Melbourne, Florida since 2016.

About Foy Staley:

Foy Staley is the Director of Business Development and Soft Skills Training for HR Office Savers, Inc., an independent human resource consulting firm that supports local businesses and individuals with their human resource needs, including employee development and retention practices.

Prior to joining HR Office Savers, Foy held a series of career development and training positions

of increased responsibility and has earned a deep and distinguished career in education, soft

skills training and leadership development.

Foy holds a Master’s in Management and Leadership, is Workforce Readiness Chair for the

Space Coast Human Resource Association (SCHRA) and is a frequent guest speaker and contributing writer promoting soft skills development.

Promoting positive and sustained employment for both workers and employers!