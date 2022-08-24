How Transformational Leaders Create Successful Teams ft. DeLisa Clift

DeLisa Clift, Founder and CEO of Global Business Development Strategist LLC, spoke with us about what a transformational leader is and looks like. We also chatted about how the 2020 pandemic and the great resignation require leaders to rethink former leadership techniques.

Connect with DeLisa on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/delisa-clift/.

Visit DeLisa’s business website at https://globalbizstrategist.com/.

