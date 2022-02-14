So You Want to Work in the Tech Industry? ft. Kevin Lawver

Kevin Lawver is a 26 year veteran of the tech industry. He spent the first 13 years of his career at AOL, which was supposed to be a summer job, where he built search engines, social media things before the term existed, and spoke at conferences around the world. He spent the next 13 years working at small startups, building things, breaking things, getting his heart broken, and saving the internet. He’s now at Gusto, where he’s working on building tools to make life easier for business owners and employees around the country.

In this Lunchtime Topic, we speak with Kevin on what it’s like to work in the tech industry. Kevin shares…

The general advantages of working at a tech company

The typical salary level for entry-level computer programmers

The challenges and hurdles new coders often face

How to break into the industry without any experience

what it’s like to work at a startup company as opposed to a well-established one

And much more!

Learn more about Kevin’s work with TechSAV at techSAV.co.

