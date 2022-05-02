How to Refresh Your Business Strategy & Achieve Sustainability ft. Lisa Kanda

Do you feel like your business is stalling, and you can’t push through? If you’re an entrepreneur, you’ve probably heard of the cliche term “pivot.” Being an entrepreneur requires producing fresh ideas and changing directions to follow market trends in order to keep your business running and sustainable.

In this Lunchtime Topic, we spoke with Lisa Kanda, who is the founder of Elkay Advisors, on how she has followed the market as well as her skillsets over the past 14 years to refresh and renew her business strategy.

Connect with Lisa on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/lisakanda/

Find her on the web at https://www.lisakanda.com/.

About Lisa Kanda:

Lisa Kanda, CEO of Elkay Advisors, LLC, is a marketing strategist, speaker, facilitator, and trainer who focuses on helping businesses and entrepreneurs learn how to establish and grow their online presence to get visible, connect with their ideal client, and use their digital real estate in a strategic, effective way to get results. Her approach is to demystify the ever-changing digital landscape to make it easy to understand while sharing proven, actionable tools and tips

Her client roster includes authors and experts, professional services organizations, restaurants and retail shops, software developers, finance, and creative arts; entrepreneurs and business owners; and non-profit organizations.

Lisa is a consultant to the New Jersey Small Business Development Center (NJSBDC) at Brookdale Community College and has counseled hundreds of business owners on how to use social media to promote and build their businesses. She was instrumental in the creation of the NJSBDC’s successful Digital Blueprint Certificate program. She has taught classes as an adjunct professor at Monmouth University and the Savannah College of Art and Design.

She is past president of the New Jersey Communications, Advertising and Marketing Association and is a member of the Social Media Marketing Society.

Lisa received her MA in Corporate and Public Communication from Monmouth University and her BA in Communication from the University of Dayton.