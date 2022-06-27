Watch How to Raise Funds For Your Business Idea or Business Growth with Jen Bonnett
Watch Jen Bonnett talk about How to Raise Funds For Your Business Idea or Business Growth- if you did’t get to the chance to last week!
Looking for funds to help your business launch or grow? Jen Bonnett is a recovering entrepreneur with years of experience as a serial entrepreneur. She has held numerous CEO/CTO positions in bootstrapped, angel and venture-backed technology startups and has raised over $50 million in angel and venture capital funds across three startups. In this Lunchtime Topic, she’ll share multiple ways you can fund your business idea or existing venture.
Jennifer Bonnett is a recovering entrepreneur turned entrepreneurial ecosystem builder focused on helping entrepreneurs launch, grow and scale technology businesses in the Savannah, Georgia region. She is a former technology entrepreneur with over 25 years of experience in Information Technology and Software Development specializing in web and mobile technologies. Jennifer has held numerous CEO/CTO positions in bootstrapped, angel and venture-backed technology startups.
Jennifer serves technology entrepreneurs through her role as Executive Director of the Creative Coast and Vice President of Innovation/Entrepreneurship for the Savannah Economic Development Authority (SEDA). Prior to these roles, Jennifer was Director/General Manager of the Advanced Technology Development Center (ATDC), Georgia’s Technology Incubator, a “top twelve incubators changing the world” according to Forbes Magazine. While at ATDC, Jennifer spearheaded the development of a recurring year round curriculum, statewide expansion, the Accelerate” program and growing the number of physical incubatees from 19 to 90 companies.