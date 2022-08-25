How to Become a Domain Investor and Developer ft. Peter Askew

In this Lunchtime Topic, Peter Askew shared how he became a domain investor, started developing dotCOMs, and leverages his domains as assets that bring in revenue. As a full-time, domain developer he’s had websites acquired and has spent the past 16+ years learning about how to acquire, test, and partner with other businesses and organizations on domains to make them lucrative online real estate. Watch or listen to learn his backstory, tips and tricks!

To connect with Peter online, tweet at him at @searchbound.

Check out his domains…

BirthdayParties.com, VidaliaOnions.com (Onions.com), RanchWork.com, & SEOjobs.com