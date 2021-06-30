Does the thought of producing content and keeping up with social media overwhelm you? Doing a ton of work and not seeing any results? Not sure what to post anymore and feeling frustrated with lack of engagement? This is the Lunchtime Topic for you! Learn tools and tips to help you manage your social media so that you can work smarter, not harder.

About Lisa Kanda

Lisa Kanda, president of Elkay Advisors, LLC, is a marketing strategist, speaker, facilitator, and trainer who focuses on helping businesses and entrepreneurs learn how to establish and grow their online presence to get visible, connect with their ideal client, and use their digital real estate in a strategic, effective way to get results. Her approach is to demystify the ever-changing digital landscape to make it easy to understand while sharing proven, actionable tools and tips.

Her client roster includes authors and experts, professional services organizations, restaurants and retail shops, software developers, finance, and creative arts; entrepreneurs and business owners; and non-profit organizations.

Lisa co-hosts the podcast Business Dig and has contributed as a columnist to Jersey Shore Woman magazine. Lisa has been noted as an Entrepreneurial Woman on the Move from Jersey Shore Woman and she was recognized as the 2013 Outstanding Alumna from Monmouth University’s Corporate and Public Communication Graduate Program. Elkay Advisors won a Bronze Astra Award from the New Jersey Communications, Advertising and Marketing Association.

Lisa is a consultant to the New Jersey Small Business Development Center (NJSBDC) at Brookdale Community College and has counseled hundreds of business owners on how to use social media to promote and build their businesses. She was instrumental in the creation of the NJSBDC’s successful Digital Blueprint Certificate program. She has taught classes as an adjunct professor at Monmouth University and the Savannah College of Art and Design.

She is past president of the New Jersey Communications, Advertising and Marketing Association and is a member of the Social Media Marketing Society.

Lisa received her MA in Corporate and Public Communication from Monmouth University and her BA in Communication from the University of Dayton.