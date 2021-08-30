How to Avoid Feast or Famine Syndrome Forever ft. Ilise Benun

If you’re ready to do what it takes to get rid of feast or famine forever, you have to start with the right mindset. Easier said than done — but your single greatest success factor isn’t your education, experience or network. It’s your mindset.

So if you want to succeed as a self-employed creative professional, the right mindset must be cultivated. How? That’s what you will learn in this session with Ilise Benun, who has been successfully self-employed for 30+ years. She will show you — among many other things:

How to show what you know (i.e. your value) with confidence

How to listen to and follow the market

Which marketing tools are best suited to position you as the expert you are

Best of all, how to put the feast or famine syndrome behind you forever

About Ilise:

Ilise Benun is the founder of Marketing-Mentor.com, the go-to online resource for creative professionals who want better projects with bigger budgets, through which she offers business coaching to small groups and 1:1. She is also a national speaker and author of 7 books, including “The Creative Professional’s Guide to Money,” 3 online courses via CreativeLive and The Simplest Marketing Plan – all tailored to the needs of creative professionals. Since 2008, she has hosted the Marketing Mentor Podcast. Connect with her on LinkedIn and get her Quick Tips at www.marketing-mentortips.com