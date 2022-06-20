How to Apply for USENIX’s Conference Grant Programs

USENIX, founded in 1975, hosts hundreds of conferences and workshops a year to educate, create community, and foster innovation, and growth in advanced computing systems fields. This year, they have an exciting line-up!

Starting with the SOUPS 2022 conference from August 7th-9th, 2022 in Boston, MA as well as online. At this conference, you will mingle and learn with an ‘interdisciplinary group of researchers and practitioners in human-computer interaction, security, and privacy.’

It will be followed by the USENIX Security ’22 conference from August 10th-12th in Boston, MA, or virtually. This conference will be a wonderful opportunity to learn from and network with other ‘researchers, practitioners, system administrators, system programmers, and others interested in the latest advances in the security and privacy of computer systems and networks.’

One amazing way that USENIX makes it possible for anyone and everyone who is interested to participate is through their hand-tailored grant programs. If you would like to learn more about USENIX’s workshops and conferences you can visit their website to find the perfect opportunity for you. And when you do, you are able to apply for the grant to help you afford the travel expenses, accommodations and other fees associated with registration.

You can apply for your grant for the SOUPS 2022 conference on their website here !

You can apply for your grant for the USENIX Security ’22 conference on their website here!

The deadline to apply for your grant for either conference is Monday, July 11, 2022.

**USENIX grant applications are open 3 months prior to the conference and deadlines end around 2 months prior to the conference. If you are awarded a grant, you will get a notification within 2 weeks after the application deadline.

To qualify for their student grant program, you must be a full-time student attending an accredited institution. Preference will be given to:

Students whose areas of study significantly overlap with the conference topics and who write a concise essay (supporting statement) outlining their studies and research.

First-time applicants and those who have not received a grant in the past 12 months.

Students from institutions not traditionally represented at USENIX.

Financial need.

Degree level (undergraduate, graduate)

Students who are both presenting a paper at the event and do not have alternate sources of funding available to them.

To qualify for their diversity grant program, you must:

Identify as a minority and underrepresented group. are strongly encouraged to reach out.

Be a computer scientist and work in or study computer science or a related field.

Preference will be given to:

First-time applicants and those who have not received a grant in the past 12 months.

Applicants with significant financial need.

Applicants presenting at the event who do not have alternate sources of funding available to them.

To qualify for their black computer science student grant, you must be:

An undergraduate or graduate computer science student.

Identify as Black, African American, or members of the larger African Diaspora.

Whether you are wanting to join in-person or online, these grants are available to you. You can find more information about how you can attend either in-person or virtually for the conference of your choosing and for each grant on their website.

**Please note that USENIX relies on outside funding for grants, which decides the degree to which UNESIX can provide- not all grants will cover all expenses.

About USENIX: The USENIX Association is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, dedicated to supporting the advanced computing systems communities and furthering the reach of innovative research. We are known for organizing conferences and publishing research, but our greatest strength lies in building communities in computing systems. We represent the interests of our communities in a variety of ways, including our professional affiliation with the Computing Research Association.

Since 1975, USENIX has brought together the community of engineers, system administrators, SREs, researchers, and technicians working on the cutting edge of the computing world. USENIX conferences have become the essential meeting grounds for the presentation and discussion of the most advanced information on the development of all aspects of computing systems.