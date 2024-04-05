Hivers & Strivers Capital Offering Startup Funding For Veterans

Read more about funding opportunities HERE.

Although veterans comprise just around 5% of the nation’s workforce, they account for 9% of all business owners, contribute $1.4 trillion to the U.S. economy, and provide employment for over 5.8 million individuals. Hivers & Strivers Capital is an angel investment group offering veteran entrepreneurs startup funding.

Founded by graduates of the U.S. Military Academies, this group has been working to prove that veteran entrepreneurs can produce outsized returns. Since 2009, they have invested in more than twenty business ventures.

Hivers and Strivers typically grants between $250,000 and $1 million in a singular funding round. They utilize their vast network to maximize the potential for success, which spans from the expertise of Amazon executives to the Surgeon General of the Army. The investment group also recruits essential board members and advisors, offers strategic guidance from seasoned industry leaders, and facilitates opportunities for their portfolio companies to ensure growth and success.

Hivers and Strivers is looking for U.S. military veterans who possess grit, determination, and fierce execution skills to apply. Apply anytime by completing the Pitch Us form on their website!