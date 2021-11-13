Area High School Students are Eligible to Win Scholarships Through CyberStart America Games

High school students (9th-12th grade) are eligible to win up to $3,000 in scholarships for certification and school tuition through a program being offered by the South Coast Cyber Center in collaboration with the Beaufort Digital Corridor, University of South Carolina Beaufort, Technical College of the Lowcountry, CyberStart America, and the National Cyber Scholarship Foundation. The program is called CyberStart America, and it is an immersive cybersecurity training game and competition for students.

Developed by cybersecurity professionals, CyberStart America offers over 200 fun challenges to test students’ problem-solving skills and provides an interactive experience of real-world cybersecurity tasks and simulations. The program breaks down complex topics and intricacies of cybersecurity to make concepts entertaining, engaging, and understandable for youth. Participants are not required to have any knowledge of or experience in cybersecurity, and the games allow them to learn skills and acquire certifications companies in the private and public sectors are seeking in cybersecurity employees.

Students can start the competition anytime between October 27, 2021 through April 27, 2022. The Beaufort Digital Corridor is putting together a CyberTeam for students, and students will need to register and activate their CyberStart America account to join. The Beaufort Digital Corridor will host a virtual information session via Zoom on Tuesday, November 9th and November 16th at 11:00 AM and 6:00PM EST.

Registration link: https://register.cyberstartamerica.org/student/?referral=83502

https://register.cyberstartamerica.org/student/?referral=83502 Team code: party-sample-supplierInterested students or parents may also contact Mr. Cooper at the Beaufort Digital Corridor by email cory@beaufortdigital.com or their local school to find out more information.

About the Beaufort Digital Corridor:

The Beaufort Digital Corridor (BDC) is a community-sourced initiative to attract, nurture and promote Beaufort’s technology entrepreneurs and ultimately the region’s tech economy through an array of impactful programs, products and events while leveraging Beaufort’s renowned livability.

