HerSuiteSpot Offering $1K MicroGrants to Women of Color Founders

HerSuiteSpot is a digital platform that offers memberships to help women of color founders, startups, side hustlers, and small business owners develop skills in all things business. The Yva Jordan foundation, the nonprofit arm of HerSuiteSpot, this month is offering a $1,000 business grant to women of color entrepreneurs across diverse fields.

Every month, since 2017, the HerRise committee selects a women of color entrepreneur to award a $1,000 microgrant. The HerRise Microgrant works to help women of color secure funds to achieve their innovative small businesses. This digital funding solution helps empower women of color and their businesses.

To be considered your business must be 51% owned by women of color, currently registered in the US, and have less than $1 million in gross revenue. Visit https://www.hersuitespot.com/herrise/ to apply by 3/31 at 11:59pm, and share your business story!

Winners will be announced at HerSuiteSpot’s First Friday Mixer. You do not need to be present to be awarded the microgrant.