Hello Alice offers $25,000 Grant for Small Business

The life of an entrepreneur is hard. Even when the door closes and the ‘OPEN’ sign flickers off, you’re still working. You have no real business hours—rather, you stay until the work is finished. And unfortunately, the work is never finished.

Hello Alice knows the pain of getting a company started, and they’re here to help. They’ve partnered with GEN to provide a $25,000 grant to help your small business accelerate growth and achieve goals in 2023.

To be considered, your business must be:

Be a for-profit business

Have less than $1M in 2021 gross annual revenue

Have a commitment to their customers and community

Have a clear plan for how the funds will help them achieve a significant growth milestone in 2023.

