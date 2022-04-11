Hello Alice Is Awarding $5,000 Grants to 50 Small Business Owners

The second round of Hello Alice’s Small Business Growth Fund Grants is officially open and taking applications! This grant is specifically for helping small businesses afford new opportunities for growth in 2022. Whether you need a little extra capital to get your business on its feet and rolling this year or you have big plans coming up that you need funding to boost, this grant is for you.

The deadline to apply for this grant is May 20, 2022 at 6PM. Apply on Hello Alice’s website here. The review period will be from May 23 – June 24 and if you are selected, you will hear back in July!

Right around 50 questions, this application will ask you the basics of your business model and plan, why you need the funding and how you would use the $5,000 — super simple and takes less than 20 minutes to complete.

To qualify for Hello Alice’s Small Business Growth Fund Grant, your business must:

Have less than $1M in annual revenue.

Be a for-profit business.

Be committed to their customers and community.

Have a clear plan to use the grant funds.

If you have any other questions, visit the official website for Hello Alice’s Small Business Growth Fund Grant here.

More about Hello Alice:

Hello Alice is an online community that allows small businesses to communicate, access resources and receive help and support from fellow business owners. Hello Alice currently has 513,963 members and counting. Their mission is grounded in the belief that all Americans with an entrepreneurial vision deserve access to the funding, resources, and networks they need to succeed.