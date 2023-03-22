Hello Alice Announces $5k – $25k Small Business Growth Fund Grants

Startups, no doubt, face numerous challenges. Perhaps the greatest of these is limited funding opportunities. Fortunately, organizations such as Hello Alice have emerged, providing a range of support services and solutions that help small businesses thrive. One such support initiative is the Hello Alice Small Business Growth Fund.

The fund is part of Hello Alice’s broader mission to provide essential resources, tools, and support to underserved small businesses. In partnership with the Global Entrepreneurship Network and funded by Etsy and Progressive, this year’s program is offering grants of $5,000 to $25,000 to selected businesses.

To apply for the Hello Alice Small Business Growth Fund grant, businesses need to meet specific eligibility criteria. For instance, businesses must be based in the United States, Puerto Rico, or the District of Columbia and should have had less than $1 million in gross annual revenue for 2022. Additionally, applicants must show commitment to their customers and their communities. Applicants must also demonstrate a clear plan for using the grant funds to grow their businesses.

The application process for the Hello Alice Small Business Growth Fund grant is relatively straightforward. Interested businesses need to create a profile on the Hello Alice platform, which includes completing a brief questionnaire about the business and its growth plans. The total application process should take less than an hour.

Applications are due by 6pm on April 21, 2023. The review process will begin after the deadline and winners will be selected before the end of May.

To apply visit https://helloalice.com/funding/sbgf/.