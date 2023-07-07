Hello Alice and Global Entrepreneurship Network Announces $5k to $25k Small Business Grant Opportunities

Interested in more grant opportunities? Check out our Funding Opportunities page by clicking HERE.

Round two of the popular Small Business Growth Fund Has Been Announced

Small business owners often face financial challenges when striving to take their enterprises to the next level. However, thanks to a partnership between Hello Alice and the Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN) with generous funding from Etsy and Progressive, the Small Business Growth Fund has been established to address this issue. By offering grants ranging from $5,000 to $25,000, this program empowers entrepreneurs to achieve their growth ambitions and make significant strides in 2023.

Hello Alice is an inclusive platform specifically created for small business owners, crafted both by and for entrepreneurs like you. Their primary objective is to provide comprehensive guidance and unwavering support to entrepreneurs throughout their journey of business ownership.

GEN is a non-profit organization dedicated to fostering entrepreneurship worldwide. With a presence in 200 countries, GEN operates a diverse range of programs designed to make entrepreneurship accessible to individuals across the globe, regardless of their location.

Together, Hello Alice and GEN, have announced the launch of the second round of their Small Business Growth Fund. To be eligible for this small business grant program, applicants must meet the following criteria:

1) Location and Registration:

The for-profit business must be located and registered in one of the 50 United States, Puerto Rico, or the District of Columbia.

2) Gross Annual Revenue:

The business should have generated less than $1 million in gross annual revenue during the year 2022.

3) Commitment to Customers and Community:

Applicants must demonstrate a strong commitment to serving their customers and contributing positively to their community.

4) Growth Milestone Plan:

Applicants must have a clear and well-defined plan outlining how the grant funds will be utilized to achieve a significant growth milestone in 2023.

If you meet the eligibility criteria, don’t miss the chance to apply for this small business grant program before the July 21 deadline. CLICK HERE to learn more about this opportunity, and take a step closer to realizing your business dreams. Remember, this program is open to small businesses in the United States, aged 18 and above, with no purchase necessary.