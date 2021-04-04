On March 31, 2021, Harlem Capital announced the closing of its Harlem Capital Partners Venture Fund II, LP (“Fund II”) after raising a total of $134 million. This amount exceeds their initial target of $100 million and initial cap of $125 million.

Founded in 2015, Harlem Capital aims to fundamentally and forever change the face of entrepreneurship by investing in 1,000 diverse founders over the next 20 years.

The first round of funding has invested in 23 companies to date and is still active, aiming to invest in five more companies. The second round of funding aims to invest in 45 companies focusing on early seed-stage investments in companies that are post-product.

To learn more visit their page HERE.