In 2009 Savannah’s Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation committed to a set of sustainability goals set by the National Business Aviation Association, the General Aviation Manufacturers Association and the International Business Aviation Council. Since then, they have been paving the way in sustainability for other corporations in their industry.

From the fuel they use to the buildings they work out of, Gulfstream has made major changes over the last eleven years to become more environmentally friendly – enough to have the corporation recognized as “lead[ing] the skies in sustainability.”

