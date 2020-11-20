[…] Gulfstream Aerospace Donates Over $1.5 million to United Way of the Coastal Empire […]

On Tuesday, November 17th, Gulfstream Aerospace presented United Way of the Coastal Empire with a $1,533,840 gift towards their fundraising goal of $8 million. Gulfstream’s donation placed United Way 93 percent closer to their goal of $8 million.

United Way delivers vital programs and services to the coastal region’s residents. The funds will partly go to support partner nonprofit organizations. In 2020 United Way has invested in 82 programs across 54 nonprofits in Bryan, Chatham, Effingham, and Liberty counties with $3.6 million in donations. These programs help children achieve their potential, improve community health, and assist individuals and families in becoming financially independent.

Additionally, United Way provides direct services where there are gaps and advances volunteerism throughout the region.

On Thursday, November 19th, United Way announced they had exceeded their goal and raised a total of $8,080,219.

To learn more about United Way and donate, visit their site here: https://uwce.org

To learn more about Gulfstream Aerospace, visit their site here: https://gulfstream.com/en/