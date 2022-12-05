Applications Open for GRIT Conference’s Startup Stage Pitch Competition

GRIT, The Creative Coast’s innovation conference, brings together the best and brightest entrepreneurs, technologists, makers, creatives, leaders, and change agents in the region. Formerly called Geekend, the 2023 event is returning after a two-year hiatus as GRIT, and will include exciting keynote presentations, panels, and access to new ideas and people to spark attendees’ momentum. The event is set to take place from January 26th to 28th at the Savannah Cultural Arts Center.

The conference is also an opportunity for startups to pitch their endeavors to a panel of judges for the chance to win over $10k in cash and prizes. Startup Stage will return on January 27, 2023, at GRIT, where eight companies will pitch to win.

Companies interested in competing should submit an application by December 19, 2022 at 5pm. The application can be found at https://www.f6s.com/grit-startup-stage-2023/apply.

About GRIT

The GRIT Conference is an event organized by The Creative Coast in Savannah, Georgia. The two-day conference features and connects leading designers, technologists, entrepreneurs and thought leaders from Savannah and beyond. Sessions showcase Savannah’s achievements in business, tech and the arts, address our toughest challenges, and discuss emerging trends with the goal of providing individuals with access to new ideas and people to spark their momentum. Learn more at www.thegritconference.com.

