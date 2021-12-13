Green Badger, LLC Hiring a Marketing Support Specialist

Marketing Support Specialist

Green Badger is looking to hire an energetic and ambitious Marketing Support Specialist to expand our capability to make sustainability simplified for the green construction industry. This is a full-time position. This position will work closely with the Marketing Operations Manager to develop creatives (print, digital, and video) to support marketing campaigns, create customer success resources, and amplify our communications outreach.

Responsibilities and Duties:

Creative Production Support

Production of print and web materials with attention to detail including proper spelling, punctuation, and brand consistency. This includes videos, blog creatives, ebooks, advertising and promotional material, as well as content for our website.

Social Media Management

Managing and executing our social media content calendar while understanding brand voice, writing copy, directing ideas, contributing new ideas, messaging, and ensuring that our brand is consistent and always present in our marketplace. Designing creatives that highlight Green Badger resources to effectively share them with our audience and promote engagement.

WordPress Content Support

Publishing new content on the Green Badger Blog according to SEO best practices and designing creatives to support written content. Supporting the Marketing Operations Manager in the creation and publication of Case Studies on Green Badger’s website.

Skills, Abilities and Knowledge:

Proficiency in Adobe InDesign, Photoshop, Illustrator, or Canva

Experience with marketing, communications, and advertising campaigns

Experience managing social media and content calendars

Experience with video creation in iMovie or other video production software is a plus

Experience with WordPress content management is a plus

Level of Education/Training:

BS/BA/BFA degree in Graphic Design, Communications Design, Marketing, or other relevant field

Experience:

2+ years experience in graphic design, communications design, marketing or relevant field

What we offer:

Flexible working location, remote work

Continuing Education in Inbound Marketing and Sales

Training in Hubspot Marketing Platform, Canva, and Sketch

Lengthy on-boarding and training process so you feel prepared!

401k with company match

Flexible vacation policy – minimum 15 days PTO

About Green Badger

Green Badger provides innovative software solutions to streamline and automate green construction compliance for general contractors, owners, architects and consultants. We’re revolutionizing the green building industry by allowing teams to actually make buildings greener without the cost, headache and hassle of paperwork. We’re located in beautiful downtown Savannah, GA, a historic city with an excellent, affordable quality of life.

To apply, please email a resume, cover letter, and portfolio link to jenna@getgreenbadger.com