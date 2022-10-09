Greater Pooler Area Chamber of Commerce to Host 2022 Economic Outlook Luncheon

POOLER, GA (October 5, 2022) — The Greater Pooler Area Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Economic Outlook Luncheon Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the Courtyard by Marriott on Pooler Parkway. The luncheon is sponsored by the Queensborough National Bank & Trust Co. with keynote speaker Dr. Michael Toma, professor of economics at Georgia Southern University.

“Businesses of every size can benefit from the insights given at this year’s Economic Outlook Luncheon,” said Courtney Rawlins, executive director, Greater Pooler Area Chamber of Commerce. “Dr. Toma will discuss predictions for the economy, and the Chamber is proud to bring this to our members and non-members alike.”

The luncheon will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m., and will include an opportunity for networking with fellow attendees, including the leading sponsor, Queensborough National Bank & Trust Co.

“We’re growing alongside this community and its business owners,” said Mike English, Queensborough National Bank & Trust Co. SVP and Coastal Market Manager. “As Pooler’s community bank, it’s our goal that all our area business owners have the tools they need to be successful. We are pleased to sponsor this great event.”

Tickets are $35 for Pooler Chamber members and $40 for non-members and can be purchased at poolerchamber.com/lunchnlearn. For more information, please contact the Pooler Chamber at info@poolerchamber.com or call 912-748-0110.

About the Greater Pooler Area Chamber of Commerce

The Greater Pooler Area Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau is an organization of community-focused leaders whose mission is to promote Pooler as a tourist destination and to promote a positive business environment by supporting economic development through networking, teamwork and innovative thinking. The organization is dedicated to aggressively marketing Pooler’s assets, maximizing economic impact while providing excellent visitors services. Visit poolerchamber.com for more information.

Sign up for The Creative Coast’s weekly newsletter to get all of our featured news stories on innovation and startups in the coastal region delivered to your inbox.