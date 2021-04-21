Job Description

[Digital Strategist]

We are growing at Great Dane, we need you to reach the next level.

We offer competitive pay, great benefits, 401k, and pension.

Great Dane turns innovative ideas into advances in trailer technology, creating new solutions in the transportation and supply chain industry. Our teams craft trailers that deliver essential goods and services, turning the wheels of the American economy.

The Company:

For more than 120 years, Great Dane has earned its reputation as an industry leader in technology, innovation and quality. Our commitment to building superior products and fulfilling customer needs has taken us from a small steel fabricating company to the most-recognized trailer manufacturer in the world.

With thousands of employees worldwide, teamwork and collaboration are valued here. We look for employees who are driven, determined and ready to accelerate their future.

With advancement opportunities, training and tuition reimbursement – the road ahead is paved with possibilities.

The Position:

Great organizations strive to visualize the current and the possible in a user experience, finding connections in areas that combine the known with the unknown. At the heart of this work is the visualization of strategic thinking and designing around the user. At Great Dane, we are looking to add a Digital Strategist to our team to help visualize and drive strategic user experiences in everything we do. We are passionate about the current and future direction of our organization and we are looking for someone who shares our enthusiasm and dedication for creating beautiful work products, on time.

As a Digital Strategist, you will work to translate strategy into experience-centric visual artifacts that create understanding, build from insights, and research, and express the future paths to the targeted audiences.

In this role you will demonstrate a strong skill in all aspects of User-Centered Design and Design Thinking methodologies including sketching, wire and storyboard visualization, creative problem solving, research, context scenarios, conceptualization, and visual direction. You will be responsible for shaping key products and services that influence the buyer journey. This position works as a cohesive team with branding and communications and will be a front-end design resource to the organization. This role will be the creative leader in web and mobile projects, including branding and communication, sales technology, and sales and marketing enablement tools aimed at driving employee engagement and adoption.

All applicants are required to provide a link(s) to a portfolio of work that demonstrates visualization and strategic impact based on consumer insights, data, and strategic direction. Qualification

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in a relevant field or equivalent work experience

5+ years’ experience working in a UX or Digital role within a strategic context

Must have a robust portfolio of visualization and strategic impact based on consumer insights and strategic direction

A strong understanding and applicable action in Design Thinking

Must have experience being responsible for high-level context scenarios and narratives

Excellent communicator and creative thinker, with an ability to use both data and intuition to inform decisions

Highly motivated, self-starter who can work well in teams or independently

Ability to thrive in an agile environment that mixes both long-term visions and shorter enterprise deadlines

Highly adaptable and able to pivot due to changing requirements or client feedback

Able to translate findings into clear guidance for those with limited or no UX background

Experience preferred with designing for Salesforce – sales cloud, community cloud, service cloud

Expert user of visualization and wireframing tools

Proficient in design software

Responsibilities:

Visualization: Create, refine, develop, and maintain visualization across product and service narratives throughout the organization and across business units, adhering and driving toward the strategic vision.

Clarification: Work with internal and external clients to understand their goals, defining and clarifying requirements within the context of experiences and UX architecture.

User-Centered Design: Assist in defining context scenarios for interactions in physical and digital products and services with the user as the design focus.

UX Artifacts: As part of a UX team, create, define, ideate, develop, refine, and maintain UX deliverables across business units, including archetypes, personas, context scenarios, visualizations, narratives, epics, and stories.

Design Thinking: Use Design Thinking methods and tools to create a UX ecosystem that impacts and drives experiences in accordance with metrics and deliverables.

Ideating: Illustrate design ideas through sketches, wireframes, storyboards, sitemaps, navigation, screen flows, and context scenarios for designed experiences at low- and mid-fidelity levels.

Prototyping : Assist in creation of prototypes at a visual level for digital and physical properties, including validation and verification.

Usability Testing: Conduct planned and guerrilla-style research with UX artifacts and experiences.

Content Development: Assist with content development at various stages of maturity.

Ecosystem Involvement: Conduct and participate in UX efforts for the extended Great Dane ecosystem, including customers, employees, dealers and partners, and vendors.

Why You Should Apply?

Do you have experience with crafting visualization vehicles to build world-class data and insights capabilities? You’ll be connecting dots amongst our digital strategies to transform information into insights.

Do you enjoy being a subject matter expert on technology and infrastructure to ensure insights are rapidly integrated into decisions?

Want to make a difference in the USA? Our products are on the roads everywhere transporting every type of commodity. You will have made that possible.

Competitive Pay, GREAT benefits… including pension and Tuition Reimbursement

Great Dane is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Job Overview

Employment Type : Full-time

Category : Communications and Marketing > Communications and Marketing

Post date : Apr 13, 2021

Location: 131 Technology Circle, Savannah, Georgia, United States

