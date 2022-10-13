Gray’s Reef National Marine Sanctuary Foundation Celebrates New Ocean Discovery Center with VIP Soiree in Savannah – October 15

SAVANNAH, GA – Gray’s Reef National Marine Sanctuary Foundation is hosting the “Save Spectacular Celebration” which includes an elegant soirée for members from 4-6pm on Saturday October 15, at the SCAD Pei Ling Chan Gallery in Savannah. This exclusive Soiree invites new and existing members to celebrate the 50th anniversary for national marine sanctuaries and new Gray’s Reef Ocean Discovery Center dedication taking place that day. The Gray’s Reef Ocean Discovery Center is located at 340 Martin Luther King Jr, Blvd in Savannah and is anticipated to open to the public in early 2023. It will offer free programs, activities, and opportunities for residents and visitors to get involved with Gray’s Reef National Marine Sanctuary and the local chapter of the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation.

The Gray’s Reef Society Soiree will offer attendees exclusive access to SCAD’s elegant Pei Ling Chan Gallery and Garden for the Arts, live music from the Fabulous Equinox Orchestra, tasty cocktails, divine hors d’oeuvres by The Dive Savannah, ocean-inspired arts on display, and special guests in attendance. All proceeds will support the work of Gray’s Reef National Marine Sanctuary Foundation, a local non-profit partner for NOAA’s Gray’s Reef National Marine Sanctuary and its chief advocate.

The National Marine Sanctuary Foundation provides connections to the remote, ocean habitats of Gray’s Reef National Marine Sanctuary, which is located 19 miles east of Sapelo Island off Georgia’s coast. The local Chapter in Savannah supports programs for community engagement, advocacy, education, and conservation, and engages everyone in protecting our ocean treasures. Tickets to the Soirée are available for $175, which includes an annual membership fee in the Gray’s Reef Ocean Protector Society ($150) and admission to the VIP Soiree ($25). VIP event-access is also available through Keystone Society membership.

Jody Patterson who leads the Gray’s Reef Foundation Chapter said, “Join us for the Gray’s Reef Society Soirée to celebrate the launch of this new visitor center in Savannah. We all recognize the importance of protecting marine life at Gray’s Reef, and this Ocean Discovery Center will engage us all in that work. The Soiree in intended to build our local membership and generate resources in support of the Chapter’s mission; to preserve and protect our pristine Sanctuary. We encourage the community to join us in this mission.”

