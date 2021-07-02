Grant Seeks to Defray Cost of Technical Conference Attendance
USENIX is offering grants to cover registration fees for computer scientists to attend technical conferences. Requirements for eligibility include:
- Identify as a female or a member of another underrepresented group in tech
- Work in or study computer science or related field
- Attend the three full days of the main Conference Program
- Agree to be contacted by USENIX and diversity grants program sponsors about future events and opportunities
The deadline to apply for the grant is Wednesday, July 28th.
