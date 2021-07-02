USENIX is offering grants to cover registration fees for computer scientists to attend technical conferences. Requirements for eligibility include:

Identify as a female or a member of another underrepresented group in tech

Work in or study computer science or related field

Attend the three full days of the main Conference Program

Agree to be contacted by USENIX and diversity grants program sponsors about future events and opportunities

The deadline to apply for the grant is Wednesday, July 28th.

Find out more about the opportunity here.