Gov. Kemp Dedicates $240M for New Grant Program to Expand High-Speed Internet, Help Close Digital Divide

NEWS PROVIDED BY OFFICE OF THE GOVENOR

Atlanta, GA (August 12, 2022) – Today, Governor Brian P. Kemp announced the investment of $240 million to support the continued expansion of high-speed internet services to Georgians. These funds will be made available through the Capital Projects Fund Grant Program (CPF). CPF funding will be administered and deployed by the Office of Planning and Budget (OPB) through a competitive grant program, beginning August 15.

“Whether you own a small business in rural Georgia, run a farm that utilizes precision agriculture technology, or have children that need to do their homework, the expansion of high-speed internet impacts all Georgians,” said Governor Kemp. “Regardless of location, access to broadband service is essential for all communities in the Peach State to thrive, and I remain committed to helping improve the lives of our citizens by closing the digital divide in our state. I’m encouraged by the progress we have made, and I look forward to what we can accomplish in the future.”

The CPF program will provide the needed support to build comprehensive broadband networks in many communities struggling with the lack of broadband access. Approved projects will use leading technologies to offer reliable, high-speed internet access that will be able to support a household with multiple users, along with businesses and their 21st-Century operations.

Details on the application process can be found here beginning Monday, August 15, 2022.

The CPF program comes on the heels of the largest state investment in high-speed internet infrastructure in Georgia’s history. In February of 2022, Governor Kemp announced more than $400 million in grant awards to support broadband expansion efforts. The awarded projects aim to serve approximately 180,000 locations – representing both homes and businesses – with faster and more reliable broadband. By the end of 2022, the amount of public funds that will go to expanding broadband access during Governor Kemp’s administration will approach $1 billion. This projection does not include the hundreds of millions in private commitments that are also going to broadband expansion as a result of the public-private partnerships Governor Kemp has helped cultivate through legislative efforts like the passage of Senate Bill 2 – which empowered Electric Membership Corporations (EMCs) to provide broadband service.