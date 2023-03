Google Chief Strategist to Join Savannah Business Podcast

Savannah, Georgia — Neil Hoyne , Chief Strategist at Google, will be the featured guest on local business podcast, Good Morning, Market, to discuss his new business strategy book. CONVERTED: The Data-Driven Way to Win Customers’ Hearts was published in 2022, distilling Neil’s experience from over 2,500 engagements with the world’s biggest advertisers through his position at Google. Since release, the book has received high-praise among leaders in the marketing industry.

In addition to his role as Chief Strategist, Data & Measurement, at Google, Neil Hoyne is presently a Senior Fellow at the Wharton School (University of Pennsylvania) and Board of Trustees member at Purdue University Global.

Phillip Scroggin is the host of the Good Morning, Market podcast and Managing Director of Savannah-based strategic marketing firm: Sol Insights. He will be interviewing Neil specifically on how the principles in CONVERTED can drive new gains for small and mid-sized businesses. The episode will be available for streaming on Monday, March 20th across major podcast services.