Google Chief Strategist to Join Savannah Business Podcast
Savannah, Georgia — Neil Hoyne, Chief Strategist at Google, will be the featured guest on local business podcast, Good Morning, Market, to discuss his new business strategy book. CONVERTED: The Data-Driven Way to Win Customers’ Hearts was published in 2022, distilling Neil’s experience from over 2,500 engagements with the world’s biggest advertisers through his position at Google. Since release, the book has received high-praise among leaders in the marketing industry.
In addition to his role as Chief Strategist, Data & Measurement, at Google, Neil Hoyne is presently a Senior Fellow at the Wharton School (University of Pennsylvania) and Board of Trustees member at Purdue University Global.
Phillip Scroggin is the host of the Good Morning, Market podcast and Managing Director of Savannah-based strategic marketing firm: Sol Insights. He will be interviewing Neil specifically on how the
principles in CONVERTED can drive new gains for small and mid-sized businesses. The episode will be available for streaming on Monday, March 20th across major podcast services.
“I read CONVERTED and knew everyday businesses, including those in the Coastal Empire, needed access to these proven strategies,” said Scroggin. “This podcast discussion will provide a convenient dip into the pool of leading business growth practices…which hopefully leads business owners to find their own version of the tactics deployed by the world’s premier brands.”
Good Morning, Market is a weekly podcast which covers national and local market developments, customer research, and related business strategies.
Sol Insights is a Savannah-based strategic marketing firm which provides customer and competitor research, strategic consulting, digital targeted advertising, and performance reporting.