Google Chief Strategist to Join Savannah Business Podcast

In addition to his role as Chief Strategist, Data & Measurement, at Google, Neil Hoyne is presently a Senior Fellow at the Wharton School (University of Pennsylvania) and Board of Trustees member at Purdue University Global.

Phillip Scroggin is the host of the Good Morning, Market podcast and Managing Director of Savannah-based strategic marketing firm: Sol Insights. He will be interviewing Neil specifically on how the principles in CONVERTED can drive new gains for small and mid-sized businesses. The episode will be available for streaming on Monday, March 20th across major podcast services.