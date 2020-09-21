September 24, 2020

By Schenelle Johnson for the Creative Coast

Schenelle Johnson has been a member of The Creative Coast since 2016 and is the Coordinating Director for a New Virtual Learning Center in partnership with St. Mary’s Baptist Church. The Center will launch at the end of September 2020. Schenelle is also a participant of the R. I.S.E. Coalition Network, which is spearheaded by Rev. John Ruehl, community religious leaders, and other community leaders working together to offer resources to children and families in Chatham County who are participating in Virtual Learning due to the Covid-19 Pandemic.

The West Savannah location is providing a full-day program, which includes meals, snacks and enrichment programs. The staff and volunteers will not replace the SCCPS teachers, but instead, help fill the gap for children and families needing a safe place for the students to complete their studies Monday through Fridays. We are grateful to the Pastor of St. Mary’s Baptist Church, Lawrence Baker, and his entire congregation for open-heartedly welcoming the opportunity to support children and families in our local community. The program is designed to be a long-term solution beyond the current pandemic.

Schenelle is looking forward to directing the program and enrichment programs offering arts, coding, and kidpreneurship to the registered students. We are very appreciative of SCAD for donating computers and equipment to aid the success of the programs. The support of the City of Savannah coordinating the distribution and other supported services for the community VLC’s is highly appreciated.

The West Savannah location fundraising efforts by Molly Liberman of Loop It Up are such a blessing and have provided student families with sponsorships to participate in our program as well as art supply kits for each participant.

The Creative Coast is the sponsor of the Kidpreneur program that Schenelle has directed in East Savannah. We look forward to their continued support of enrichment programs at the new virtual learning center.

