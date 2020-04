Visit Savannah launched the “Rediscover Our City” campaign on April 16th, sharing free digital and print content with local media groups. The initiative was launched in order to encourage Savannah citizens to support area businesses and attractions. You can read the full article on the campaign by clicking HERE.

https://usae.magtitan.com/magazine/issues/share/4-20-2020-issue/visit-savannah-gifts-messaging-for-upcoming-campaign?fbclid=IwAR2-cIpxGCNnWB2LydfZX3KYX9xQvvtJCH7klXn_h5jBpx0MGegkGl23fn4