Georgia Trend Magazine is celebrating 35 years covering the state of Georgia’s Business, Political and Economic Development News. To celebrate, they have named 15 “Legacy Leaders” from around the state for their contributions in helping make Georgia #1 for Business.

Two local business leaders were included for this highly selected honor:

Greg Parker, founder and CEO of Parker’s. Mr. Parker has led Parker’s from one single store in Midway, Georgia to 66 stores across the state and has set the standard for cleanliness, friendliness and technology-enablement in the Convenient Store space. See the full story on Mr. Parker in the Savannah Morning News

Robert “Bob” James, President of Carver State Bank. Mr. James has been at the helm since 1971 being one of the youngest bank presidents in history. Through Mr. James’s leadership Carver State Bank has stayed independent and black-owned in a period where consolidations and bank failures were the norm. Today, Carver State Bank is one of only 21 minority owned banks in the country. See full story on Mr. James in the Savannah Morning News.