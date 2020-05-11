The Creative Coast has launched a new Talent Network & Job Portal (http://thecreativecoast.works) to help local creatives and techies connect with local companies.

TheCreativeCoast.Works has two components:

First, the Talent Network, which allows individuals with technical or creative skills to upload their contact info, work experience, and the type of position they are seeking onto to be scouted by recruiters and companies. This will allow both freelancers, and individuals seeking full or part time employment, to be easily found in one central location for the Savannah region. The talent network is free for all local creative and technical talent.

Join the Talent Network

Secondly, the Company / Job portal, allows local businesses seeking creative or technical assistance to upload a company profile along with their open positions. All companies can post their profile for free to the Company/Job Portal. Members of the Creative Coast, can brand their profile and list unlimited jobs. Companies that are not members of the Creative Coast, can still post jobs for a small fee.

Joint the Company / Job Portal

Note: Applications for both the talent network and company/job portal will be screened to ensure they are local, and the type of talent that matches the Creative Coast’s mission of catalyzing the innovation economy in Coastal Georgia.

