66% of Savannah-Chatham students are economically disadvantaged. That means more than half the children in our community will struggle over the holiday season to replace the meals they would otherwise get at school! TechSAV is working with Santa’s Pantry and other organizations to help offset the burden by supplying supplemental food to those families over the holiday break.

Santa and his helpers are ending his vacation to help in these unprecedented times. Our goal is $5,000 and every little bit helps. Thank you!

DONATE HERE