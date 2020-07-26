Funding from the CARES Act has provided the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) the ability to offer free online marketing courses for the remainder of 2020.

Some of the upcoming online classes include:

Take Your Website From Zero to Hero, July 29th

Retail | Develop Your Plan C for Sales, August 31st

Restaurant | Develop Your Plan C for Sales, August 31st

Small Business Success Academy: Understanding Business Academy, September 17 | September 24 | October 01 | October 08

Click HERE to see more of the SBDC’s upcoming courses and register.