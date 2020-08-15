Covid-19 won’t stop the HUSTLE!

SHE HUSTLES returns for an online event this September 17th, 4:30p to 6:p.

Tickets are available for purchase online starting Monday, August 17th. Grab your half-off HUSTLER ticket by the end of Labor Day, 11:59p on September 7th, for $10. After Labor Day the price increases to the $20 General Admission price.

Purchase your ticket via Eventbrite HERE.

We will be announcing the three SHE HUSTLES Speakers on the following dates:

Monday, August 17th

Wednesday, August 19th

Friday, August 21st

Stay tuned in by joining our SHE HUSTLES in Savannah Facebook group and following the Creative Coast’s social channels:

Click HERE to join our SHE HUSTLES in Savannah group on Facebook.

Please click your platform of choice and follow us on…

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | LinkedIn