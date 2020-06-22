By now you have probably heard that the Savannah Economic Development Authority (SEDA) launched the Technology Workforce Incentive, which offers to pay up to $2,000 in moving expenses to techies outside of Chatham County willing to relocate to Savannah. The goal is to grow a robust and thriving tech community.

Why is this a major step for Savannah?

In short, a more robust tech community means a more robust and innovative business and startup community, which in turn, means more jobs in both technical and non-technical fields.

Entrepreneur Max Marmer wrote an excellent article on Medium that describes the importance of tech and startup ecosystems for the future of the economy. He states that the vast majority of technology creating jobs “will likely be brought into the world by entrepreneurs creating startups. And if you’ve been following [Startup Genome’s] work, you know startups grow in startup ecosystems and die almost everywhere else.” (Click for the full article)



Startup Genome’s Global Startup Ecosystem Report for 2019 found that the “global startup economy continues to grow, creating $2.8 trillion in value between 2016 and 2018,” which is more than double what it was five years ago. Additionally, one of the most rapidly growing areas within this is Deep Tech.



Will you help Savannah’s economy grow? Share this post with a techie friend living outside of the county. If you’re not sure who qualifies as a techie, you can reach out to us HERE for clarification.

