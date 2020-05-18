As millions have shifted to working remotely and some major companies decide to make the transition to a permanent one for their employees because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Savannah Economic Development Authority is hoping that a tweak to its Creative Technology Incentive will help bring some of those workers to the Hostess City.

Unveiled during the authority’s virtual monthly board meeting on Tuesday, May 12 , a relocation reimbursement of $2,000 would be available to qualified remote technology workers under changes to SEDA’s Creative Technology Incentive.

