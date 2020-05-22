#GoodNews: SCORE Savannah & Savannah Technical College Partner to Offer a Business Survival Webinar Series
SCORE Savannah and Savannah Technical College are working together to offer five, free online courses in a Business Survival Webinar series for area companies and organizations. The series is aimed at helping area businesses and organizations grow and navigate today’s landscape. Each course topic varies and takes places on separate days:
- Friday, May 22nd, 1p-2p Pivot: Growing & Launching Your Business
- Friday, May 29th, 1p-2p E-Connect: Virtual Business Ops & Customer Engagement
- Friday, June 5th, 1p-2p Managing from the Heart: Building Teams in Crisis
- Friday, June 12th, 1p-2p Moving Targets: Strategic HR in a Pandemic
- Friday, June 19th, 1p-2p Business Continuity: Maintaining Effective Operations
Sign up for each event individually. Find all event registration links included on our calendar by clicking/tapping HERE.