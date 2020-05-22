SCORE Savannah and Savannah Technical College are working together to offer five, free online courses in a Business Survival Webinar series for area companies and organizations. The series is aimed at helping area businesses and organizations grow and navigate today’s landscape. Each course topic varies and takes places on separate days:



Friday, May 22nd, 1p-2p Pivot: Growing & Launching Your Business

Friday, May 29th, 1p-2p E-Connect: Virtual Business Ops & Customer Engagement

Friday, June 5th, 1p-2p Managing from the Heart: Building Teams in Crisis

Friday, June 12th, 1p-2p Moving Targets: Strategic HR in a Pandemic

Friday, June 19th, 1p-2p Business Continuity: Maintaining Effective Operations

Sign up for each event individually. Find all event registration links included on our calendar by clicking/tapping HERE.