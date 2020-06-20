In an Executive Summary of the decision to launch the Savannah-Chatham E-Learning Academy (SCELA), the Savannah Chatham County Public School Board stated the following,

“Due to the increasing number of events, including but not limited to natural disasters, inclement weather, and other emergencies that result in school closures, it has become necessary for school districts to create a robust virtual learning model of instruction. Doing so allows districts to overcome setbacks in student learning associated with school outages when in-person instruction is lost. Having an online learning platform is a critical success factor necessary to provide structured academic learning opportunities for students during periods of school closure and beyond.”

SCELA will be a “stand-alone school” that will allow for complete virtual, competency-based learning – an option that provides flexibility and choice to students and their families.

