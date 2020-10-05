scDataCom, a nationally recognized Savannah-business specializing in the design, installation, and service of physical and electronic security systems for both public and private sectors has been selected as one of 13 finalists in the NextGen #Womenentrepreneurs Live Pitch Competition.

NextGen Pitch Intensive is a program by the Women’s Business Enterprize National Council (WBENC) in partnership with The Coca-Cola Company. The program helps millennial and gen-Z women entrepreneurs to improve their business pitch and create new opportunities for them with pitch resources and coaching, promotion and exposure, and the opportunity to pitch and pursue business opportunities with Fortune 500 companies.

The winner of today’s (Monday, Oct. 5th) competition will receive $10,000 in grand-prize awards. The competition will take place virtually on Monday, October 5, 1 PM – 3:30 PM EST. You can watch for free, by registering here to attend.

To learn more about scDataCom, visit their site.

For information on the NextGEn Pitch Intensive competition, click here.