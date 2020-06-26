#GoodNews: SCCPSS Board Purchases More Technology for Students with Chromebook Purchase Approval
The SCCPPS Board elected to purchase 14,000 Chromebooks for the benefit of students. The Board Agenda states, ” The devices will be used to support student device needs to move the District in the direction of a 1:1 student to technology ratio model.” This comes as a positive move for students and their families who have been forced into virtual learning and instruction provided the COVID-19 pandemic.
Click to read the full agenda HERE.