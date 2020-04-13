SCAD is using 3D printers to create special face shields for medial personnel to wear over their masks. So far, they have delivered 90 to St. Joseph’s/Candler Health System hospitals. SCAD is making 30 shields a day.

SCAD is also 3D printing special straps that doctors can use to hold their N95 masks above their ears and prevent decrease irritation. So far SCAD has delivered more than 250 of these straps to St. Joseph’s-Candler.

SCAD donated more than a 1,000 N95 masks to St. Joseph’s/Candler and Memorial Health University Medical Center – all located in Savannah.

