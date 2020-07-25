The Savannah College of Art and Design defines SCADpro as “a collaborative innovation studio that connects current and future creative business leaders to discover what’s next.” The program gives talented students the opportunity to solve problems and create impactful and out-of-the-box solutions for Fortune 500 companies across the globe.

Recently SCADpro announced the launch of their new SCADpro Fund, which “invests in early stage SCAD alumni entrepreneurs solving problems through innovation by design.”

Click HERE to read the full announcement.