Starting on April 27th, Savannah Technical college is offering short-term career training and will be waiving their application fee through April 30. The training allows students to earn their certification faster via a “new five-week flex term.”

“These online offerings allow people, many of whom may be newly-unemployed, to get started right away on short term training options that can be completed by the end of summer,” said STC President Dr. Kathy S. Love.

Click HERE to visit Savannah Technical College’s website and learn more.

