On August 6th, Georgia Tech announced their 2020 class for the Georgia Smart Communities Challenge (Georgia Smart). Winning communities include Clayton County, Sandy Springs, Savannah, and Valdosta.

Georgia Smart helps enable technology solutions in communities that improve quality of life for citizens within those areas in various ways. According to Georgia Tech’s announcement of the winners, Savannah was chosen to participate in the program for a Civic Data Science for Equitable Development project. The goal of the project is “to build new decision-making tools using a city data hub and analytics platform for programmatic outcomes for vacant and blighted properties.”

You can learn more about what this project means for Savannah by reading the Georgia Tech announcement

