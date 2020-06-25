Resonance Consultancy, the “leading advisors in real estate, tourism and economic development,” have named Savannah as the number four in their list of ‘America’s Top 50 Small Cities.’ Their list is based on six areas of interest: place, product, people, prosperity, programming and promotion. To learn what qualifies a city for each category, click to read Resonance Consultancy’s full report HERE.

Savannah ranked highest in the categories of place and promotion. In terms of place, Savannah lead in the areas of sights and landmarks. As for promotion, Savannah lead in Google Trends over the past 12 months.

Another great reason to always #chooseSavannah! Click HERE to read the Savannah Morning News article covering the story.