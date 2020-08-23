Savannah-founded company Bark provides a “smart way to

keep kids safer online.” The tech company provides parents with a dashboard that monitors their children’s text messages, YouTube, emails, and 30+ different social networks to ensure their kids are staying safe on the web.

Now Bark has teamed up with Stratix Corporation, a mobile solutions company, to provide Detroit students with a safer learning-at-a-distance experience.

