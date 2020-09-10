#GoodNews: Savannah College of Art and Design Donates Computers to SCCPSS to Assist Students with Virtual Learning
The Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) has partnered with the City of Savannah’s Religious Taskforce to provide 160 computers to the Savannah Chatham County Public School District. The donation will allow students to learn remotely at religious and community centers in Savannah.
Click HERE to read the full story from WJCL and learn more about the location of the learning areas.