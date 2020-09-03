Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools announced they are launching a “TWILIGHT Program” for K-5 students to learn virtually from 4:30p-7:30p, Monday through Friday. The program will both accommodate families with schedule flexibility needs and offer additional learning support for children who need it.

The deadline to apply is today, Tuesday, September 8th.

Click HERE to read more about the program from WTOC and learn how to apply.